NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 9,802 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.17.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:DHI opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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