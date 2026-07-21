NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 59,500 Shares of TriMas Corporation $TRS

NewGen Asset Management Ltd cut its position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. TriMas makes up about 0.6% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of TriMas worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 20,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TriMas by 1,958.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Trading Down 1.8%

TriMas stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TriMas Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.TriMas's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas's payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

See Also

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