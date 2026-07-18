Newmont Corporation $NEM is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,491 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 3.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $37,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1%

NEM stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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