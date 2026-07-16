Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,337 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $148,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

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Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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