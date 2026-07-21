Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,003 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 76,697 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Newmont were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:NEM opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here