Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,029 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 1.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after buying an additional 637,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,988,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,738,756,000 after acquiring an additional 946,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,128,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $125.10 to $122.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,895.80. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,120,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont received key regulatory approvals for its Red Chris Block Cave project in British Columbia, allowing a transition to block caving and extending the mine’s life into the 2040s. The project is also expected to boost copper output in Canada, which supports longer-term production growth. Newmont Secures Red Chris Approval For A Copper Push Into The 2040s

Newmont received key regulatory approvals for its Red Chris Block Cave project in British Columbia, allowing a transition to block caving and extending the mine’s life into the 2040s. The project is also expected to boost copper output in Canada, which supports longer-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets cut its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Newmont

BMO Capital Markets cut its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont was included on a Zacks “Strong Buy” value-stocks list, which may reinforce investor interest in the name as a quality/value play. Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Newmont was included on a Zacks “Strong Buy” value-stocks list, which may reinforce investor interest in the name as a quality/value play. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Newmont as a stock drawing S&P 500 attention and benefiting from strong gold prices, but these articles were more thematic than event-driven.

Coverage highlighted Newmont as a stock drawing S&P 500 attention and benefiting from strong gold prices, but these articles were more thematic than event-driven. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been under pressure from a short-term pullback, with recent articles noting weaker trading momentum and a retreat from recent highs. Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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