Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,464 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Newmont were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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