Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,627 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 21,874 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Newmont by 1,805.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 135,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 128,578 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 66.2% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,354 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 21.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5%

NEM stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

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About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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