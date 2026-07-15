Newmont Corporation $NEM Stake Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 1,805.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,578 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Newmont were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,543 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $136.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD upgraded Newmont from hold to buy and set a $127 price target , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

TD upgraded Newmont from to and set a , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to $147 from $151 but kept a sector outperform rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Benzinga

Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to from but kept a rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its price target to $125 from $140 and maintained a sector perform rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial cut its price target to from and maintained a rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article warned that Newmont may face higher 2026 unit costs due to lower production, royalties, sustaining capital and inventory changes, which could pressure margins. Zacks margin outlook article

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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