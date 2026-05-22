Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 80,796 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Trust Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.82% of Humana worth $252,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Humana by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HUM opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $315.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Humana's payout ratio is 37.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Humana to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Humana from a "cautious" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.83.

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Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

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