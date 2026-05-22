Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266,669 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 64,192 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 0.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.01% of United Airlines worth $365,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

More United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here