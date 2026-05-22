Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216,343 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 1.26% of Delta Air Lines worth $570,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $330,159,000 after buying an additional 2,058,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $434,813,000 after buying an additional 1,447,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,693,000 after buying an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.0% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,284,257 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $129,632,000 after buying an additional 730,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $158,422,000 after buying an additional 550,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $7,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,448 shares in the company, valued at $95,795,856.48. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 20,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,500,177.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,818.75. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,925 shares of company stock worth $14,323,395 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.76.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1%

DAL opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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