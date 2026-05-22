Newport Trust Company LLC Has $41.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.39% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $41,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4,616.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.Pinnacle West Capital's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.78%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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