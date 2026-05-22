Newport Trust Company LLC Has $510.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,015 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.2% of Newport Trust Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.70% of Johnson Controls International worth $510,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:JCI opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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