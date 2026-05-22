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Newport Trust Company LLC Has $595.08 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its Emerson Electric stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, but still held 4.48 million shares worth about $595.1 million at the end of the period.
  • Emerson Electric recently reported quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, narrowly beating estimates, while revenue rose 2.9% year over year to $4.56 billion. The company also reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance of $6.45 to $6.55 EPS.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or $2.22 annually, yielding about 1.6%. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold on the stock with an average price target of $163.24.
  • Interested in Emerson Electric? Here are five stocks we like better.

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483,714 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 146,409 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.80% of Emerson Electric worth $595,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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