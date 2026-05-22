Newport Trust Company LLC Has $59.65 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,507 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.21% of Kraft Heinz worth $59,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $12,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock worth $84,994,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 540,532 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,045.7% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 411,652 shares of the company's stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,652 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is -32.92%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

View Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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