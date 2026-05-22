Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 36,304 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700,723 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,304 shares during the period. NiSource comprises about 0.6% of Newport Trust Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 1.19% of NiSource worth $238,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,606,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,580,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,107,647,000 after acquiring an additional 854,767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $367,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $352,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NiSource Stock Up 1.6%

NI stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NI

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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