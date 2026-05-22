Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 53,721 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 53,721 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.11% of Valvoline worth $41,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valvoline from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valvoline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.03. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,530. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,655. This trade represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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