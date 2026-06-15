Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 624,363 Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 624,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.70% of Personalis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Personalis by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 802,268 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 216,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

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Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,387,984.33. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 80,091 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $882,602.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,600,565.72. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,692. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSNL

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

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