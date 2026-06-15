Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,776 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,766 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BE opened at $260.39 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 247,262 shares of company stock worth $59,700,045 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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