Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 21,417 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after buying an additional 286,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after buying an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $219.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $221.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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