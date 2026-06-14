Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,939 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Key Sterling Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Sidoti earnings estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street remains positive article

Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Positive Sentiment: Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Broker suggestions article

Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings history already supports the bullish narrative: Sterling Infrastructure beat expectations in its last quarterly report, and current guidance remains strong, helping justify elevated investor expectations.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $858.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.73 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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