Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $406.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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