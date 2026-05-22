NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,921 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here