NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Lifted by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 285.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 1,333,332 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.7% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $165,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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