NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 238,041 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after acquiring an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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