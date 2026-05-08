NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,609 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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