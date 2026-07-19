NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.64.

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More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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