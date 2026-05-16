NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,156 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,387,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $753,625,000 after purchasing an additional 592,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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