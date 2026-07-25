NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 79,256 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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