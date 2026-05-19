NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,833 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 393,957 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $184,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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