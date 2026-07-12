NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,401 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NEE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,222,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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