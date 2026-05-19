NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $197,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 259,302 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The merger could make NextEra the world’s largest regulated electric utility, expanding its footprint across Florida, Virginia, the Carolinas, and a major AI-heavy power market in Northern Virginia, which may support long-term growth. NextEra-Dominion Merger Creates a New Utility Giant for the AI Age
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports frame the deal as a way to capitalize on rising power demand from AI data centers, a structural trend that could boost utility revenue growth for years. NextEra Energy and Dominion to merge, combining two key players in the race to power AI data centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks also traded firmer late Monday, which may have provided some sector support even as NextEra’s own shares came under pressure. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Late Afternoon
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing the complexity of a huge transaction, including regulatory approvals, shareholder votes, and likely legal scrutiny, which can create uncertainty for NextEra near term. NextEra Energy to buy Dominion in $66.8 billion US power deal amid AI boom
- Negative Sentiment: The all-stock structure raises dilution concerns for existing NEE holders, helping explain why the market has been cautious despite the strategic rationale. Why NextEra Energy Stock Fell 5.4% Today
Insider Activity at NextEra Energy
In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE
NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.7%
Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy Profile
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NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
See Also
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