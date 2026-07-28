Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the company's stock after selling 604,539 shares during the quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Nextpower were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,696 shares of the company's stock worth $398,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nextpower by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,741 shares of the company's stock worth $350,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nextpower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,864,660 shares of the company's stock worth $249,541,000 after purchasing an additional 139,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nextpower by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,429,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,627,000 after purchasing an additional 111,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,205,581.56. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextpower Stock Up 3.7%

NXT opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextpower

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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