NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,577.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,510.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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