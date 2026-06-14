NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 370,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,658,000 after buying an additional 82,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.1%

AMT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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