NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,354 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 162,715 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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