NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $12.60 Million in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,031 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 169.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Commercial Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Commercial Metals' FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.43 from $6.55, signaling softer near-term earnings expectations. Commercial Metals Company stock page

Zacks Research lowered Commercial Metals' FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.43 from $6.55, signaling softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut FY2027 EPS estimates to $6.62 from $6.70, suggesting analysts see modestly slower earnings growth ahead. Commercial Metals Company stock page

The firm also cut FY2027 EPS estimates to $6.62 from $6.70, suggesting analysts see modestly slower earnings growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were reduced for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing a cautious longer-term view on earnings. Commercial Metals Company stock page

Quarterly estimates were reduced for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing a cautious longer-term view on earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, Zacks' FY2026 estimate of $6.43 remains essentially in line with the broader consensus of $6.42, so the changes are not dramatic. Commercial Metals Company stock page

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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