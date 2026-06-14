NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 98,102 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,961 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,102 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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