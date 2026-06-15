NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 98,373 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 1,474.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,046 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in NU were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 541.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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