NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 19,283 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,360 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 19,283 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1,277.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,419 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $118,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,211. This trade represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -222.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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