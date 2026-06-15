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NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 3,691 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its Eli Lilly stake by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,691 shares and leaving it with 24,881 shares worth about $26.7 million.
  • Investor sentiment around Eli Lilly remains upbeat, with multiple analysts reiterating buy/outperform ratings and highlighting strong momentum from its obesity-treatment pipeline and recent earnings strength.
  • Longer-term growth catalysts are building, including expansion of its chronic pain pipeline, progress on Ebglyss, and an AI partnership with Abridge, though potential employer cuts to GLP-1 coverage in 2027 could weigh on demand.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,137.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $998.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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