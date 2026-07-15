NFSG Corp Purchases 6,347 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

NFSG Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of NFSG Corp's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NFSG Corp's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,914. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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