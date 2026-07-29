NiCE $NICE Holdings Raised by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in NiCE were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NiCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,646,690 shares of the technology company's stock worth $186,142,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiCE by 1,637.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,874,000 after buying an additional 4,315,414 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,028,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,113 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the first quarter worth about $27,670,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Stock Up 6.7%

NICE stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. NiCE has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.27.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. NiCE's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NiCE

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

See Also

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