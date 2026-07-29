NiCE $NICE Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,717 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of NiCE worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiCE by 1,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,414 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,732,137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $195,801,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiCE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,646,690 shares of the technology company's stock worth $186,142,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NiCE by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,063,000 after buying an additional 227,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NiCE by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,028,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 148,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. NiCE has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $169.27.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NiCE Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

See Also

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