Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,276 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,277.9% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,419 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $118,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,848 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of VIAV opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -222.74 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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