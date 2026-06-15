Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP's holdings in Xylem were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 268,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.77.

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About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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