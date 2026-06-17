Nicholas Wealth LLC. Acquires Shares of 7,274 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.4% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $788.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

MU stock opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,110.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $705.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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