Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,664 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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