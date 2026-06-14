Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,363 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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